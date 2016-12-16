Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.
Obama: Strategy 'breaking the back' of Islamic State

In his last major national security speech, President Barack Obama defended his approach to national security, saying the fight he's led against the Islamic State group has been relentless, sustainable and multilateral. Obama was speaking at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, home to US Special Operations Command and US Central Command.

Trump selects 'Mad Dog' Mattis for secretary of defense

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.

