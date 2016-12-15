Medical specialists donated millions to Trump’s pick to end Obamacare

1:01 Video shows Coast Guard's surveillance and boarding of suspected smugglers boat Pause

3:26 Sarasota police sergeant captures gator in resident's yard

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

0:50 Palmetto comes up short against Booker with missed free throws