Here’s how much Florida paid Pitbull to promote its ‘sexy beaches’

The state of Florida paid Miami pop music star Pitbull $1 million to promote Florida on social media, in a music video and during concerts.
Pitbull took to social media on Thursday morning to release details of the secret contract after the Florida House of Representatives filed suit against him earlier this week to force him to disclose the contract.
"It's been an honor to represent Miami and the Sunshine State," Pitbull wrote on Twitter. "I've taken Miami and Florida worldwide -- WAY before any contract, and will do so way after. I love my home state. When asked to take on a New Year's show, I INSISTED it be live from Florida. #LoveFL Since birth.....and till the day I die. Dale!"
*FULL DISCLOSURE - FLORIDA* https://t.co/nW5hD9E8ew pic.twitter.com/RrCLMuSVwq— Pitbull (@pitbull) December 15, 2016
Until now, the details of Pitbull’s promotion had been kept from public view. Visit Florida had refused to release details of its contract with the entertainer because they said the deal was a protected "trade secret." The deal covered the period from July 2015 to June 2016.
Visit Florida CEO Will Seccombe said he would not sign any future contracts prohibiting disclosure of terms. Still, he insisted the deal was a good one, allowing Visit Florida to reach an audience that avoids traditional advertising and media.
The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature insisted the deal be made public so taxpayers could see how much the agency was paying Pitbull to promote Florida beaches in a music video entitled “Sexy Beaches,” which has strong sexual undertones. House Speaker Richard Corcoran, a critic of Visit Florida's marketing efforts, filed a lawsuit against Pitbull's production company on Monday, challenging his claim that the contract contained trade secrets.
Pitbull's attorney initially had no comment on the suit, but on Thursday as the Florida House and Pitbull attorneys tried to negotiate a deal, Pitbull jumped on Twitter and released the entire contract online.
Comments