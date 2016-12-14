Politics & Government

Will Pam Bondi be at Trump's Orlando rally? Attorney general's office won't say

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is again bucking public attention and keeping her whereabouts secret.

Her office ignored emails sent Monday requesting to know whether Bondi, a significant statewide elected official and the second in the line of succession to the governor's office, planned to attend President-elect Donald Trump's Friday rally in Orlando.

A longtime political ally and friend, Bondi played a major role in Trump's Florida campaign, appearing at many of his events here to rally support. Gov. Rick Scott's office confirmed he will attend Friday's "thank you" event at 7 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

It is likely Bondi would be in attendance. The career prosecutor is seen as a likely Trump appointee to any number of roles, including White House "drug czar" or a sub-cabinet position in the Department of Justice.

This is the second time in a month that the attorney general's office has kept quiet about Bondi's schedule. She missed the Legislature's largely ceremonial organizational session -- the only member of the Florida Cabinet to do so -- and her office ignored three requests for her whereabouts.

