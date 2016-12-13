Voters have plenty of thoughts on fake news and Trump’s tweets

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County Pause

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:21 Johnson Middle School students raise money for Salvation Army

2:46 Making peppermint candy

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug