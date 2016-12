Republican wins last U.S. Senate race in runoff

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team Pause

2:44 City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees

2:02 Charleston church shooting timeline

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:59 Millie and Miracles are inseparable

2:08 Rev. John Foulkrod of Palmetto Presbyterian Church wants to help people with holiday blues

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice