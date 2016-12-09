With shutdown looming, Senate leader Mitch McConnell urges passage of budget

With the threat of a partial government shutdown hours away, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday urged the Senate to pass a stopgap budget, saying, “It’s time to get serious here.”
The Senate is mired in a controversy over a plan that keeps most of the government running through April 28.
A key sticking point: Health-care benefits for thousands of retired coal miners that are set to lapse on Dec. 31. Republican leaders included a four-month extension of the benefits in the bigger spending bill, but that’s run into opposition from some coal-state Democrats.
The House passed the bill Thursday. But if the Senate does not, parts of the government will begin shutting down after midnight.
It’s unlikely, though, that any shutdown would go into the work week next year. For procedural reasons, the matter is almost certain to be resolved by Sunday night.
The bill would extend the benefits for some 16,000 retired miners through the end of April. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his allies want a one-year extension. A longer-term fix for the United Mine Workers of America pension and health care fund they had sought appears to be off the table for now.
Even a one-year extension will be tough to get, since the House has left for the year.
McConnell was confident the retirees would not lose benefits next year, including more than 3,000 in his home state of Kentucky.
“I think it’s highly unlikely that we’ll take it away,” he said. “It’s been my intention that the miner benefits not expire at the end of April next year.”
And, he pledged, “I’m going to work with my colleagues to prevent that.”
So pass the budget, he urged. It at least guarantees health care for miners through April. “Failure to pass it guarantees it goes away at the end of the month,” McConnell said.
