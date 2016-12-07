Budget bill freezes pay for Congress

1:09 Willie Taggart returns to Palmetto for USF youth camp Pause

1:25 Manatee County's barrier island mayors asking for funding from county

0:20 Home burglar caught by security camera

0:23 Braden River, Palmetto trade buzzer-beaters in boys basketball

0:54 Christmas tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:11 Joe Kinnan credits Willie Taggart for USF success