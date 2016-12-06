Pam Bondi not talking about possible job in Trump White House

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday she is "not prepared to answer" whether she will finish the remaining two years of her term in office.
A close ally and friend of President-elect Donald Trump, Bondi is rumored to be under consideration for a top job in his administration. She went to New York last Friday, where she met with Trump but would not confirm what the two discussed.
"I'm not going to confirm or deny anything right now," Bondi said Tuesday following a meeting of the Florida Cabinet. "Frankly, I don't think anyone should come out of those meetings and talk about anything that was said in those meetings. ... I think all of that is and should remain confidential until the appropriate time."
She is seen as a contender for "drug czar," a deputy or assistant attorney general post or an advisory position inside the White House. If she were offered, accepted and confirmed to any of those jobs, Bondi would have to leave office. Her term is set to expire Jan. 8, 2019. She is term-limited.
Following Trump's Nov. 8 electoral win, Bondi was appointed to his transition team. She said that has involved conversations with the president-elect and weighing in on potential appointees for administration jobs but would not provide further details.
But, Bondi warned, the common wisdom may not be a good reflection of the actual happenings at Trump Tower.
"For what it's worth, I think when people go and do interviews on TV and talk about things, I think they probably don't know what's going on up there," she said.
Bondi says the transition work has not interfered with her job as attorney general.
After being notably absent for the largely ceremonial organizational session of the Legislature (the other Cabinet officials and Gov. Rick Scott were in attendance), Bondi has not shied from the limelight the past two days.
On Monday, she attended Scott's holiday reception at the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee, and she was on hand Tuesday morning for the traditional lighting of a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Comments