Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: 'It's ridiculous'

At a recent meeting of University of Central Missouri College Republicans, the group celebrated the GOP sweep of the presidency, congress and statewide offices. These Millennial Republicans, who are generally outnumbered by more liberal voices on college campuses, say that they aren't necessarily your grandparents' Republicans — they might be more socially liberal. But they do vote.
When she returned, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley briefly discussed her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. These remarks were made one day before news broke that she had accepted his offer to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The New York City street performer known as The Naked Cowboy traded in his usual hangout, Times Square, for Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. Robert John Burck, aka The Naked Cowboy, performed a song in the lobby before revealing the word 'Trump' printed on the back of his underwear.
Alan Cobb, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, said most U.S. Hispanics don't have a problem with Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexico border to hinder illegal immigration.