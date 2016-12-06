Obama to make last visit to MacDill as president Tuesday

President Barack Obama will make his final visit as president to MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday.
President Obama will discuss counter terrorism measures while at MacDill and also will meet with U.S. special operations forces. The President is expected to arrive at MacDill around 2 p.m.
President Obama will give his last speech on national security as Commander-in-Chief during the visit. His speech is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.
Since taking office, President Obama has increased the U.S. reliance on special forces to address extremist threats with a limited U.S. footprint.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest says it's President Obama's final opportunity to elaborate on reforms he implemented to keep the U.S. safe.
He says President Obama will also express his gratitude to special operations forces.
"Among those the President will meet are members of our Special Operations community, who over the past 8 years been a key element of our relentless pursuit of terrorists who would threaten the United States of America," Earnest said. "The President will offer his personal gratitude--and that of the nation--for the professionalism, skill, and sacrifice of those American patriots."
Comments