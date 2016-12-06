Florida lawyer files for statewide recount in presidential race

An Orlando lawyer has officially filed a lawsuit for a statewide recount in the presidential race.
Donald Trump was named the winner in Florida but by a razor-thin margin. The attorney filed the 549-page complaint Friday in Leon County.
“Contesting this election is one of the most important things we can do to preserve our democracy,” attorney Clint Curtis said. “If we can’t contest an election where everyone was sure of the outcome and it went the other way, we won't be able to contest an election ever again.”
Curtis said Monday that there are numerous irregularities on how the election was conducted, among them: problems with electronic machines and voters being turned away.
The funds for his filing are being provided by donors and supporters.
Florida state law does not allow any candidate to request a recount — meaning that third-party candidate Jill Stein cannot force a recount in the state even if she pays for the costs, like she is doing in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Stein announced she is giving up her bid for a recount in Pennsylvania.
The Green Party presidential candidate said voters could not pay a $1 million bond that a state court requested Friday night. Stein is still pushing for recounts in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said he doesn’t think the recount in his state will result in any change.
“I’ve made it clear I think we should just call it what it is: a fundraising scheme for the Green Party,” he said. “They are using it not just to raise money now, but probably more valuable for them, getting all these emails for the future. Perfectly legal, their right; they are paying for it. The taxpayers aren't being asked to pay for it.”
In Florida, the courts have 10 days to respond to the filing.
If the recount determines that Clinton did get the most votes, the state's electoral votes would be reassigned to Clinton.
