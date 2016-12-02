Exxon CEO Tillerson is on short list for secretary of state spot in Trump’s Cabinet

Big oil companies have a huge interest in world affairs, as conflicts and markets far afield can dramatically impact their bottom line.
And soon, an oil executive and Texan could play a big role in worldwide diplomacy.
Despite a dinner with Mitt Romney earlier this week, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Irving resident and Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state.
Tillerson, who has led Exxon since 2006 and worked for the company for more than four decades, is reportedly under consideration for the nation’s top diplomatic post.
The CEO, who made $27.3 million in salary last year, has no formal diplomatic experience.
Even though Exxon has been criticized for deliberately misleading what its scientists knew about climate change decades ago, Tillerson believes in man-made climate change and supports the Paris climate agreement.
Trump has indicated he will pull out of the agreement when he assumes the presidency.
Trump is also considering Romney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, retired Gen. David Petraeus and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) for the job.
