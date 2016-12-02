Trump selects 'Mad Dog' Mattis for secretary of defense

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.
Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence had lunch together with their wives, Dr. Jill Biden and Karen Pence, at the Vice President's residence, the Naval Observatory, in Washington on Wednesday. Biden said that he is making himself available to Pence for advice, but thinks by day one everything will be in good hands. Pence said they were grateful for the hospitality, and joked "And most importantly I think they made real progress in talking Mrs. Pence into another dog."

