Florida voters more positive about implementing medical marijuana than lawmakers

More Floridians voted for medical marijuana than for President-elect Donald Trump. Now, the drug’s future in the state rests in the hands of legislative leaders who were not among its most vocal supporters.
Amendment 2, which passed with 71 percent of the vote, allows the state Legislature to set rules governing a new medical marijuana industry in Florida.
With sharp divisions already emerging between House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron, both Republicans, marijuana is an early point where the two men appear to be in agreement — at least on the surface.
“All I’d say on that is that we’re going to honor the will of the voters, we’re going to protect the constitution and we’re going to protect the people’s state of Florida,” said Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes.
He opposed Amendment 2 in November, but he said he expects the House to put forward a proposal to implement Amendment 2.
Corcoran is an outspoken supporter of free-market public policy, particularly in health care, but he has not elaborated on the specifics of how that would play into building a tightly regulated industry for medical marijuana.
Negron, R-Stuart, remained silent on Amendment 2 through the campaign. A trusted ally, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, plans to file a medical marijuana bill in the Senate that would open up the market to competition among a large number of growers and sellers.
Negron echoes Corcoran’s call for following the voters’ will and implementing the amendment “verbatim.”
“The voters in my opinion clearly intended to expand the number of medical conditions for which medical cannabis could be part of the treatment, and so we should expand the letter and spirit of that,” Negron said.
What’s not clear is exactly how Negron and Corcoran want to direct state policy on the issue.
And moneyed interests are already hiring lobbyists to influence the outcome.
Growers licensed under a small medical cannabis program already in state law have registered to lobby the House. They have limited customers under the current program, which allows certain patients, like children with severe epilepsy, to use a strain of marijuana that doesn’t cause a euphoric high. It also allows the terminally ill to use full-strength pot.
Other companies that may apply for future licenses to grow have hired advocates, too.
And Florida for Care, the group behind Amendment 2, this week hired lobbyists of its own.
“We want to be very reasonable ... and to do everything in our power to not let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” said Ben Pollara, campaign manager for the group.
Florida for Care argues that the voters intended to allow marijuana as treatment for more conditions, including cancer and HIV, and to expand the industry to include more competition from more growers. But its No. 1 goal next year will be passing a law that avoids a court battle, Pollara said.
No marijuana legislation has been filed yet, but few bills of any kind have. The annual legislative session does not begin until March 7.
Complicating matters further, the Florida Department of Health has been ambiguous about how it will move forward with regulating marijuana when the constitutional amendment goes into effect Jan. 3.
The department has six months from that date to approve rules for the program, but its website declares that “Amendment 2, and the expanded qualifying medical conditions, will become effective on January 3, 2017.”
Health department officials are tight-lipped about exactly what that means.
“Until Jan. 3, the existing law is in effect,” spokeswoman Mara Gambineri said.
Pressed for more information about whether that means people can start talking to their doctors about using marijuana, Gambineri said, “I do not have an answer to that question at this point.”
Contact Michael Auslen at mauslen@tampabay.com. Follow @MichaelAuslen.
Comments