South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney is heading to New York to meet with Donald Trump

Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., will be traveling to New York to meet with the president-elect in Trump Tower on Dec. 5, according to Donald Trump’s transition spokesman Sean Spicer.
In the weeks since the election, Trump has been meeting with a steady stream of lawmakers, businessmen, military leaders and media figures in his 58th floor triplex . His transition team has said that they are all “high quality individuals,” and that the president-elect is meeting with some of them in order to listen to their advice. Many others are there for job interviews as Trump picks his cabinet and begins to put together his administration. It is not clear whether Mulvaney will be discussing a role in Trump’s administration.
I appreciate the fact that Trump is willing to embrace his business success. That used to be appreciated in this country.— Rep. Mick Mulvaney (@RepMickMulvaney) September 27, 2016
The South Carolina Republican is a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and a member of the House Financial Services Committee.
Unlike many people Trump has called up for meetings, Mulvaney was not an early Trump backer during the campaign. He initially endorsed Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., before stating his support for Trump in June.
Mulvaney, who has represented South Carolina’s 5th District since 2011, just won his re-election after being challenged by a former aide to vice president Joe Biden.
Mulvaney did not return request for comment.
