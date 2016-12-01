Obama to visit MacDill Tuesday

President Barack Obama will travel to Tampa on Tuesday for a visit to MacDill Air Force Base, where he will meet active duty service members and give remarks on his administration's counter-terrorism efforts, the White House announced moments ago.
“While at the base, the President will have an opportunity to meet with uniformed leadership from both Commands as well as with some of the men and women stationed there,” Press Secretary Josh Earnest said. “Among those the President will meet are members of our Special Operations community, who over the past 8 years been a key element of our relentless pursuit of terrorists who would threaten the United States of America. The President will offer his personal gratitude — and that of the nation — for the professionalism, skill, and sacrifice of those American patriots.”
“While in Tampa, the president also will deliver formal remarks on the counterterrorism strategy he has directed as Commander-in-Chief, including our strategy and the gains we have made while staying true to the values that have always been at America's core,” Earnest added. The president has no higher priority than protecting the American people, and this speech will be a final opportunity for him to discuss at length how he has effectively, durably, and successfully implemented reforms to keep us safe.”
That line is likely to add fuel the ongoing debate about Obama’s strategy, which President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans have sharply criticized.
