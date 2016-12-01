Politics & Government
Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?
At a recent meeting of University of Central Missouri College Republicans, the group celebrated the GOP sweep of the presidency, congress and statewide offices. These Millennial Republicans, who are generally outnumbered by more liberal voices on college campuses, say that they aren't necessarily your grandparents' Republicans — they might be more socially liberal. But they do vote.Jill Toyoshiba, reported by Mara Rose Williams The Kansas City Star