Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

At a recent meeting of University of Central Missouri College Republicans, the group celebrated the GOP sweep of the presidency, congress and statewide offices. These Millennial Republicans, who are generally outnumbered by more liberal voices on college campuses, say that they aren't necessarily your grandparents' Republicans — they might be more socially liberal. But they do vote.
Jill Toyoshiba, reported by Mara Rose Williams The Kansas City Star

Biden on Pence transition meeting: 'No administration is ready on day one'

Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence had lunch together with their wives, Dr. Jill Biden and Karen Pence, at the Vice President's residence, the Naval Observatory, in Washington on Wednesday. Biden said that he is making himself available to Pence for advice, but thinks by day one everything will be in good hands. Pence said they were grateful for the hospitality, and joked "And most importantly I think they made real progress in talking Mrs. Pence into another dog."

Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

Hillary Clinton didn't shy away from expressing her feelings in her first public appearance since conceding to the president-elect a week ago. “I will admit coming here tonight wasn’t the easiest thing for me. There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again,” she said in her speech at the Children’s Defense Fund’s Beat the Odds celebration in Washington, D.C. Clinton urged the crowd to keep America's children in mind and fight for them in this "new and uncertain future.”

So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his “Contract with the American Voter” - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress - or the Constitution - stand in his way?

