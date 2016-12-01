Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

Hillary Clinton didn't shy away from expressing her feelings in her first public appearance since conceding to the president-elect a week ago. “I will admit coming here tonight wasn’t the easiest thing for me. There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again,” she said in her speech at the Children’s Defense Fund’s Beat the Odds celebration in Washington, D.C. Clinton urged the crowd to keep America's children in mind and fight for them in this "new and uncertain future.”