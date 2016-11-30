Missouri Rep. Cleaver voted to re-elect Pelosi, but sees future in Tim Ryan

1:28 Bradenton family loses chickens to flood and then code enforcement Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment

0:42 Day of pampering at Manatee Technical College for women in crisis

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "it was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:40 Fidel Castro's ashes leave Havana on journey to Santiago

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:38 First scheduled flight from Miami to Havana