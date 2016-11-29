U.S. to send 2 representatives to Castro’s funeral

The U.S. won’t send a formal delegation to Fidel Castro’s funeral in Cuba. But two representatives will attend the memorial, the White House said Tuesday.
Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes and Jeffrey DeLaurentis, the top U.S. diplomat in Cuba, will go to the funeral, Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters.
Rhodes helped negotiate the diplomatic opening between the U.S. and Cuba announced on Dec. 17, 2014. President Barack Obama nominated DeLaurentis in September to be U.S. ambassador in Cuba. He has been the embassy chief since it reopened in July 2015.
Earnest said Monday neither President Obama nor Vice President Joe Biden would travel to Cuba for the Dec. 4 funeral.
Castro died Friday night at age 90, prompting the Cuban government to set nine days of national mourning. Cubans have been paying their respects in Havana. His remains will then travel across the country to reach the eastern city of Santiago, where they will be interred.
Comments