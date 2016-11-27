In father’s scandal, the genesis of Jared Kushner’s unflinching loyalty

1:52 Wild West re-enactment delights railroad fans in Parrish Pause

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

0:24 Hundreds marvel at sea of poinsettias

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead