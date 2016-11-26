Reddit CEO says he changed Trump supporters’ posts to ‘give the bullies a hard time’

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem