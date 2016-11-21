‘Hamilton’ cast sends message to Pence

On Friday night, Mike Pence attended the Broadway musical in New York. After the performance, the actor Brandon Victor Dixon delivered a message to the vice president-elect.
Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

Hillary Clinton didn't shy away from expressing her feelings in her first public appearance since conceding to the president-elect a week ago. “I will admit coming here tonight wasn’t the easiest thing for me. There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again,” she said in her speech at the Children’s Defense Fund’s Beat the Odds celebration in Washington, D.C. Clinton urged the crowd to keep America's children in mind and fight for them in this "new and uncertain future.”

So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his “Contract with the American Voter” - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress - or the Constitution - stand in his way?

Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

“Jane Roe” in 1973's Roe v. Wade case was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey of Texas. At that time, abortion was outlawed in Texas except in rare cases. The Supreme Court determined that a woman’s right to have an abortion is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment right to privacy but states could restrict an abortion based on the viability of the fetus. McCorvey later came to oppose abortion. Here, she speaks at the 2005 March for Life.

