Feinstein: Pompeo ‘absolutely wrong’ about her report on CIA interrogation program

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built Pause

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'

1:27 Bernie Sanders: 'Donald Trump is nobody’s fool'

2:28 Biden on Pence transition meeting: 'No administration is ready on day one'

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

1:11 Florida college students stage walkout in protest against President-elect Trump

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'