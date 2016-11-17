Biden on Pence transition meeting: 'No administration is ready on day one'

Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence had lunch together with their wives, Dr. Jill Biden and Karen Pence, at the Vice President's residence, the Naval Observatory, in Washington on Wednesday. Biden said that he is making himself available to Pence for advice, but thinks by day one everything will be in good hands. Pence said they were grateful for the hospitality, and joked "And most importantly I think they made real progress in talking Mrs. Pence into another dog."
AP

Politics & Government

Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

“Jane Roe” in 1973's Roe v. Wade case was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey of Texas. At that time, abortion was outlawed in Texas except in rare cases. The Supreme Court determined that a woman’s right to have an abortion is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment right to privacy but states could restrict an abortion based on the viability of the fetus. McCorvey later came to oppose abortion. Here, she speaks at the 2005 March for Life.

Politics & Government

Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

In his first news conference since the election, President Barack Obama described his plan for a smooth transition of power to president-elect Donald Trump even if the Constitution does not explicitly require such help. "This office is bigger than any one person," said Obama. He added that the United States will continue to be an example to the world, and while he does have concerns about a Trump presidency, his hope is that Trump will make things better for everyone.

Politics & Government

Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I very much look forward to dealing with the President in the future."

Editor's Choice Videos