Biden on Pence transition meeting: 'No administration is ready on day one'
Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence had lunch together with their wives, Dr. Jill Biden and Karen Pence, at the Vice President's residence, the Naval Observatory, in Washington on Wednesday. Biden said that he is making himself available to Pence for advice, but thinks by day one everything will be in good hands. Pence said they were grateful for the hospitality, and joked "And most importantly I think they made real progress in talking Mrs. Pence into another dog."AP