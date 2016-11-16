No leadership fight in Senate: Illinois’ Dick Durbin is re-elected as the No. 2 Democrat

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference Pause

2:19 How to make perfect mashed potatoes

2:20 Grandmother of boy fed to pigs: 'I'm sorry that I couldn't protect him...it's what I tried to do'

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

3:09 Southeast christens John Harder Court

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

1:57 Manatee County bids farewell to outgoing commissioners

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

1:25 Bradenton man charged with killing 10-month-old girl