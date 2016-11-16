Bannon used his Breitbart radio interviews to guide Trump on several issues

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference Pause

3:09 Southeast christens John Harder Court

2:20 Grandmother of boy fed to pigs: 'I'm sorry that I couldn't protect him...it's what I tried to do'

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:57 Manatee County bids farewell to outgoing commissioners

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

0:42 Manatee County proposes pool at Buffalo Creek Park

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb