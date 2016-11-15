Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

“Jane Roe” in 1973's Roe v. Wade case was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey of Texas. At that time, abortion was outlawed in Texas except in rare cases. The Supreme Court determined that a woman’s right to have an abortion is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment right to privacy but states could restrict an abortion based on the viability of the fetus. McCorvey later came to oppose abortion. Here, she speaks at the 2005 March for Life.
Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I very much look forward to dealing with the President in the future."

Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

Luis Concha, a second-generation immigrant, says a Donald Trump presidency is hard to swallow because of the anti-immigration stance he built his campaign around, including building a border wall and banning Muslims from coming into America. Leading up to the election, Concha didn't support him, but considers that Trump could do good for the economy and he’ll “give him a shot.”

