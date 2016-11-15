Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

In his first news conference since the election, President Barack Obama described his plan for a smooth transition of power to president-elect Donald Trump even if the Constitution does not explicitly require such help. "This office is bigger than any one person," said Obama. He added that the United States will continue to be an example to the world, and while he does have concerns about a Trump presidency, his hope is that Trump will make things better for everyone.
The White House

Politics & Government

Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I very much look forward to dealing with the President in the future."

Politics & Government

Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

Luis Concha, a second-generation immigrant, says a Donald Trump presidency is hard to swallow because of the anti-immigration stance he built his campaign around, including building a border wall and banning Muslims from coming into America. Leading up to the election, Concha didn't support him, but considers that Trump could do good for the economy and he’ll “give him a shot.”

Editor's Choice Videos