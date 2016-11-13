Bikers help Springsteen, stranded on the side of the road, and are criticized for it

Coming across Bruce Springsteen on a broken-down motorcycle on the side of the road could probably be a lyric from one of his songs, but it really happened for a group of guys from New Jersey.
But when they told the story on Facebook, they were criticized by some for helping the legendary rocker.
A group from the Freehold American Legion was riding after a Veterans Day event Friday when Dan Barkalow says he saw a stranded motorcyclist up ahead near Allaire State Park in Wall Township.
“Bikers gotta stick together,” Barkalow said. “I stopped to see if he needed help, and it was Bruce.”
Barkalow says they tried to help get his bike running, but when they couldn’t, Springsteen – wearing a brown riding jacket and a red handkerchief – hopped on the back of Ryan Bailey’s bike and they headed to a local bar.
“We sat there and shot the breeze for a half hour, 45 minutes till his ride showed up,” Barkalow said. “Nice guy, real down to earth. Just talked about motorcycles and his old Freehold days.”
Springsteen was raised in Freehold and still lives in New Jersey. The American Legion post says Springsteen is eligible to join since his father was a veteran.
“It was nice to help out,” Bailey said. “One Freehold person helping out another.”
However, when the story was posted to the Freehold American Legion’s Facebook page, it attracted many politically charged comments against Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election. It appears some of those comments were subsequently deleted, but among those remaining:
▪ “If I had pulled over and seen it was Springsteen, I would have hit him with my rooster tail as I split.”
▪ “I would have stopped to make sure there wasn’t an emergency and made sure he got help, but I would not have buddied up to him by sharing a beer. I have to respect someone before I have a beer with them.”
▪ “He should’ve called one of his fellow lefties to help him out. Aren’t they Stronger Together?”
▪ “Just realize, if Springsteen was a singer, this thread would have none of the political comments. But he is a singer+political shill. Therefore, the comments are perfectly in order.”
Posts of that nature drew replies such as:
▪ “The hate is horrible. I can’t believe we are the same fellow Americans. The things I read made me question just how we can live together. Thank you for helping all vets out and thank you for helping a stranded biker who just happened to be an amazing musician celebrity too.”
▪ “Isn’t it interesting that when these veterans first posted this 20 hours ago they were really happy to have been able to help someone else out and comments were all very positive and lots of actual motorcyclists were congratulating other motorcyclists for stopping and helping a motorcyclist in a tight spot.
“Then the media got hold of the story and now the angry mob are here with their hateful comments.
“How many of them are motorcyclists?”
▪ “Thank you veterans for helping a stranded biker. I think that is what we all would do. Heck , I rescue a turtle in the road, every time I see one. For, it’s the right thing to do. When my wife sees a woman walking alone late at night , she always stops to render assistance. For, it’s the right thing to do. Thank you Veterans for your service. Thank you for still giving aid where need. God bless you all.”
▪ “How many (of the negative commenters) are veterans? Everyone needs to take a breath, the haters of both sides need to go back to their holes.....”
The group edited its post to add: “What started out as a story of interest posted to our American Legion Facebook page has devolved into a nauseating political altercation full of vitriol and insults, none of which are from our members. If we are to survive as a nation both sides have to stop the hate. Both the incoming and outgoing presidents have asked for unity, we should listen.”
Comments