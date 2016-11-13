Trump says he will immediately deport or jail up to 3 million undocumented immigrants

President-elect Donald Trump says he will deport or incarcerate 2 or 3 million undocumented immigrants who have criminal records.
“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers…we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate,” Trump told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in his first television interview since Tuesday’s election, to air Sunday night.
Once the border is secure and “everything gets normalized” his administration will determine what to do about other people in the U.S. illegally “who are terrific people,” he said.
Trump also admitted that the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a key campaign promise, could partly be a fence instead.
“For certain areas I would, but certain areas, a wall is more appropriate,” he told CBS, acknowledging “there could be some fencing.”
“I’m very good at this, it’s called construction,” he said.
This echoes House Republicans’ proposal to use fencing as a more realistic and less costly alternative to the “big, beautiful, powerful wall” Trump promised during the campaign.
The wall was not the only campaign promise that Trump tempered his tone on in the interview.
After vowing to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act on the trail, he now says he will keep the “strongest assets” of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law. This includes the parts that prevent insurers from denying coverage because of pre-existing conditions, and allowing children to be covered under their parents’ insurance policies until they are 26.
“It adds cost, but it’s very much something we are going to try and keep,” he told CBS in the interview.
Trump also recounted Hillary Clinton’s concession phone call, calling the opponent he labeled “Crooked Hillary” and “Lying Hillary” a “very strong and very smart” woman.
“It was a lovely call and it was a tough call for her,” Trump said. “She couldn’t have been nicer.”
The interview, which airs at 7 p.m. Eastern time, will include interviews with incoming first lady Melania Trump, as well as the president-elect’s children Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany. Trump’s three oldest children have been given prominent roles on his transition executive committee.
