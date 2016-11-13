Giuliani says Trump kids could run ‘blind trust’

0:50 Kellen Mond sets touchdown record in IMG Academy blowout Pause

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

2:16 This WWII veteran was just down the beach from 'Hacksaw Ridge' in 1945

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:41 3 men, 1 woman arrested in death of Auburndale man

0:32 Day two at free RAM clinic serves over 800 people

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA