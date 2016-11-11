This professor predicted Trump's win. He also says Trump will be impeached.

2:30 American Muslim veteran speaks out about Trump as president Pause

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:15 How Trump won, thanks to white voters

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:11 Miami women's group protests Trump's election

1:17 Clinton supporters left shocked after stunning defeat

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:39 Election protesters chant 'not my president' during march against Trump

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

1:15 Sights, sounds and jubilation from Trump's campaign night event