Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

Luis Concha, a second-generation immigrant, says a Donald Trump presidency is hard to swallow because of the anti-immigration stance he built his campaign around, including building a border wall and banning Muslims from coming into America. Leading up to the election, Concha didn't support him, but considers that Trump could do good for the economy and he’ll “give him a shot.”
Brittany Peterson & Franco Ordoñez McClatchy

Politics & Government

Sights, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

Hillary Clinton supporters comforted each other at her New York City election night event on Tuesday as the results of a historic election came in. Hillary for American campaign director John Podesta tried to provide a bit of hope, ensuring the crowds that Clinton was not done. It was a long-fought election after she declared her candidacy in April 2015, and eventually became the first woman to lead a major party ticket.

