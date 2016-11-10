Politics & Government
Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots
Luis Concha, a second-generation immigrant, says a Donald Trump presidency is hard to swallow because of the anti-immigration stance he built his campaign around, including building a border wall and banning Muslims from coming into America. Leading up to the election, Concha didn't support him, but considers that Trump could do good for the economy and he’ll “give him a shot.”Brittany Peterson & Franco Ordoñez McClatchy