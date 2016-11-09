Obama: We're all on the same team

Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.
Hundreds of Never Trump Republicans - GOP voters who don't support their parties nominee - gathered at a downtown Washington, D.C. restaurant ready to celebrate his defeat to Hillary Clinton on Election Night.
Hillary Clinton supporters comforted each other at her New York City election night event on Tuesday as the results of a historic election came in. Hillary for American campaign director John Podesta tried to provide a bit of hope, ensuring the crowds that Clinton was not done. It was a long-fought election after she declared her candidacy in April 2015, and eventually became the first woman to lead a major party ticket.
Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.
Minutes before Donald Trump was named the next president, Hillary for America campaign director John Podesta told supporters that Clinton would not come out to speak on Tuesday night at the campaign’s New York City election night event.
Ken Bone of Shiloh casts his ballot early before a long day of election events. Bone and his red sweater achieved internet notoriety during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last month, but he went without the sweater on Tuesday. An undecided voter, he refused to say whom he voted for at his Shiloh polling place.