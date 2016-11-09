Obama: We're all on the same team

President Obama pledged a peaceful transition of power to Donald Trump: “We are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country.”
Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.

Sights, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

Hillary Clinton supporters comforted each other at her New York City election night event on Tuesday as the results of a historic election came in. Hillary for American campaign director John Podesta tried to provide a bit of hope, ensuring the crowds that Clinton was not done. It was a long-fought election after she declared her candidacy in April 2015, and eventually became the first woman to lead a major party ticket.

Ken Bone is no longer an undecided voter

Ken Bone of Shiloh casts his ballot early before a long day of election events. Bone and his red sweater achieved internet notoriety during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last month, but he went without the sweater on Tuesday. An undecided voter, he refused to say whom he voted for at his Shiloh polling place.

