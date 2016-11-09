Politics & Government

November 9, 2016 8:39 AM

Results of fire district and CDD elections in Manatee County

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Fire District Seats

Cedar Hammock Fire District Seat 5

John Stevens (53.07%)

East Manatee Fire District Seat 2

Bob Conley (50.19%)

East Manatee Fire District Seat 4

Derek Foss (52.55%)

North River Fire District Seat 4

Harry L. Blenker (50.23%)

Parrish Fire District Seat 2

Edward G. Chitty (63.77%)

Parrish Fire District Seat 4

Steven M. Trompke (55.10%)

Community Development District Seats

Forest Creek CDD, Seat 2

Darryl D. Steiner (64.7%)

Heritage Harbour South CDD, Seat 2

Michelle Patterson (63.53%)

Heritage Harbour South CDD, Seat 4

Larry Eichert (62.96%)

Lakewood Ranch CDD1, Seat 2

Laura Fox (54.61%)

Lakewood Ranch CDD6, Seat 4

Robert Crain (51.24%)

Palms of Terra Ceia CDD, Seat 4

Charles “Charlie” Weidner (60%)

Tara CDD, Seat 2

Eugene J. Rado (51.91%)

Tara CDD, Seat 4

Darby Connor (48.79%)

Source: Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website

