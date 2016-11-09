Results of fire district and CDD elections in Manatee County

To find the rest of local and national election results, click here.
Fire District Seats
Cedar Hammock Fire District Seat 5
John Stevens (53.07%)
East Manatee Fire District Seat 2
Bob Conley (50.19%)
East Manatee Fire District Seat 4
Derek Foss (52.55%)
North River Fire District Seat 4
Harry L. Blenker (50.23%)
Parrish Fire District Seat 2
Edward G. Chitty (63.77%)
Parrish Fire District Seat 4
Steven M. Trompke (55.10%)
Community Development District Seats
Forest Creek CDD, Seat 2
Darryl D. Steiner (64.7%)
Heritage Harbour South CDD, Seat 2
Michelle Patterson (63.53%)
Heritage Harbour South CDD, Seat 4
Larry Eichert (62.96%)
Lakewood Ranch CDD1, Seat 2
Laura Fox (54.61%)
Lakewood Ranch CDD6, Seat 4
Robert Crain (51.24%)
Palms of Terra Ceia CDD, Seat 4
Charles “Charlie” Weidner (60%)
Tara CDD, Seat 2
Eugene J. Rado (51.91%)
Tara CDD, Seat 4
Darby Connor (48.79%)
Source: Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website
