Enthusiastic Clinton supporters await results

0:35 Biden on future: "The bad news is, I'm not going away" Pause

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

0:58 Vice President Joe Biden encourages Floridians to vote

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:39 Manatee County votes in 2016 presidential election

0:42 Bradenton City Council incumbents win

0:39 Betsy Benac wins re-election as Manatee County Commissioner District 7

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail