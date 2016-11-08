Enthusiastic Clinton supporters await results

Hundreds of people who were shut out of her election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center gathered on the street to celebrate Hillary Clinton’s possible history-making win.
“This is a monumental election,” said Jennifer Sutton, 44, of New Jersey, who was wearing “I’m with her” button. “It’s not so much that it’s a woman president. ... We just need to come together.”
The enthusiastic crowd that stretched several blocks waved small American flags and chanted “Hillary!”
“I love Hillary since for forever,” said Edna Rheiner, 44, who is a visiting fellow from Guatemala.
They heard speeches from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio as well members of “Mothers of the Movement” whose children were killed by law enforcement or due to gun violence.
“She felt our pain,” said Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, who died after a police officer put him a chokehold in Staten Island, N.Y.. “She was the only candidate who asked us to come and reach out to us.”
“We have the opportunity to elect our first lady president and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley, the mother of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot by gang members in a Chicago park.
