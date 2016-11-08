Manatee County votes in 2016 presidential election

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a midnight campaign rally that included appearances by Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 at Reynolds Coliseum on N.C. State campus in Raleigh, NC.
At a Donald Trump rally in Reno, Nev., Secret Service agents rushed him off the stage after an incident in the crowd near the front of the stage. The FBI director told congressional leaders the agency stands by its position earlier this year against recommending charges against Hillary Clinton in connection with her email server.
Hillary Clinton rallied in swing state North Carolina on Thursday, and got the crowd going when she said maybe they’ll also make history in a few days. In Berwyn, Pa., Melania Trump made her first speech since the RNC. She said her main focus would be to bring an end to cyberbullying if selected as first lady.
At a rally in Miami Donald Trump told supporters they were up in Florida, but he wants them to think like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama commented on how the strange has become accepted as the norm when it comes to Trump. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from entertainment magazine Variety – its first endorsement in its 111-year history.
Watch a short portion of Wednesday's Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate when former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke interrupts in order to respond to being called a liar during the debate. Protesters surrounded the hall at Dillard University, a historically black university, as the school decided to keep anyone from entering to watch the debate. “It’s a free country, everybody has a right to protest,” said Duke as he entered the hall.