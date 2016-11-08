Politics & Government

November 8, 2016 3:41 PM

Manatee County election results

Election results

Manatee County partial results, except where noted. Will be updated as results are reported.

President (statewide results)

Donald J. Trump (R) - 4,302,422

Hillary Rodham Clinton (D) - 4,192,932

Gary Johnson (L) - 189,264

Jill Stein (G) - 58,194

U.S. Senator

(statewide results)

Marco Rubio (R) - 4,509,867

Patrick Murphy (D) - 3,838,891

U.S. Representative

(districtwide results)

Vern Buchanan (R) - 224,974

Jan Schneider (D) - 151,107

Florida House District 70

Cori Fournier (R) - 14,115

Wengay “Newt” Newton (D) - 44,740

Florida House District 73

Joe Gruters (R) - 68,197

James T. Golden (D) - 36,599

County Commissioner District 3

Steve Jonsson (R) - 16,365

Matt Bower (NPA) - 11,269

David Zaccagnino (NPA) - 7,699

County Commissioner District 7

(at large)

Betsy Benac (R) - 104,920

Jack Richardson (NPA) - 56,997

School Board District 1

Gina K. Messenger - 98,943

Edward G. Viltz - 47,419

School Board District 3

Dave Miner - 78,734

Misty Servia - 76,860

Question 6 (half-cent county sales tax)

Yes - 98,508

No - 74,854

Question 7 (half-cent school sales tax)

Yes - 102,367

No - 70,691

City of Bradenton Mayor

Warren Merriman - 5,840

Wayne Poston - 11,574

Eleuterio Salazar Jr. - 4,067

City of Bradenton City Council Ward 1

Devon Davis - 4,692

Gene Gallo - 9,672

Tami Spyker Goudy - 5,887

City of Bradenton City Council Ward 5

Harold E. Byrd Jr. - 9,878

Keenan Wooten - 9,540

City of Anna Maria Commission

Brian F. Seymour - 475

Chuck Webb - 383

Nancy Yetter - 485

City of Bradenton Beach Commission Ward 4

John Chappie - 378

William “Bill” Vincent - 234

Amendment 1 (Solar)

(statewide results, 60 percent required for approval)

Yes - 4,292,490 (50.938%)

No - 4,135,678 (49.07%)

Amendment 2 (Medical marijuana)

(statewide results, 60 percent required for approval)

Yes - 6,096,305 (71.06%)

No - 2,482,222 (28.94%)

Source: Manatee County Supervisor of Elections, Florida Division of Elections.

