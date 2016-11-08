Manatee County election results

Election results
Manatee County partial results, except where noted. Will be updated as results are reported.
President (statewide results)
Donald J. Trump (R) - 4,302,422
Hillary Rodham Clinton (D) - 4,192,932
Gary Johnson (L) - 189,264
Jill Stein (G) - 58,194
U.S. Senator
(statewide results)
Marco Rubio (R) - 4,509,867
Patrick Murphy (D) - 3,838,891
U.S. Representative
(districtwide results)
Vern Buchanan (R) - 224,974
Jan Schneider (D) - 151,107
Florida House District 70
Cori Fournier (R) - 14,115
Wengay “Newt” Newton (D) - 44,740
Florida House District 73
Joe Gruters (R) - 68,197
James T. Golden (D) - 36,599
County Commissioner District 3
Steve Jonsson (R) - 16,365
Matt Bower (NPA) - 11,269
David Zaccagnino (NPA) - 7,699
County Commissioner District 7
(at large)
Betsy Benac (R) - 104,920
Jack Richardson (NPA) - 56,997
School Board District 1
Gina K. Messenger - 98,943
Edward G. Viltz - 47,419
School Board District 3
Dave Miner - 78,734
Misty Servia - 76,860
Question 6 (half-cent county sales tax)
Yes - 98,508
No - 74,854
Question 7 (half-cent school sales tax)
Yes - 102,367
No - 70,691
City of Bradenton Mayor
Warren Merriman - 5,840
Wayne Poston - 11,574
Eleuterio Salazar Jr. - 4,067
City of Bradenton City Council Ward 1
Devon Davis - 4,692
Gene Gallo - 9,672
Tami Spyker Goudy - 5,887
City of Bradenton City Council Ward 5
Harold E. Byrd Jr. - 9,878
Keenan Wooten - 9,540
City of Anna Maria Commission
Brian F. Seymour - 475
Chuck Webb - 383
Nancy Yetter - 485
City of Bradenton Beach Commission Ward 4
John Chappie - 378
William “Bill” Vincent - 234
Amendment 1 (Solar)
(statewide results, 60 percent required for approval)
Yes - 4,292,490 (50.938%)
No - 4,135,678 (49.07%)
Amendment 2 (Medical marijuana)
(statewide results, 60 percent required for approval)
Yes - 6,096,305 (71.06%)
No - 2,482,222 (28.94%)
Source: Manatee County Supervisor of Elections, Florida Division of Elections.
Comments