Manatee County election results

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch Pause

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

0:35 Biden on future: "The bad news is, I'm not going away"

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:57 Manatee voters feel the toll of a long election cycle

0:12 Shooting leaves two polling places on lockdown

0:48 Justin Curtis leads Lakewood Ranch to season-ending win against DeSoto County

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake