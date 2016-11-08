Americans really want to know who these people are voting for

3:08 Trump: 'Do not let this opportunity slip away' Pause

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:54 Voters Make the Call

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:32 Manatee supervisor of elections shares last-minute Election Day reminders

1:24 SCF-Lakewood Ranch shows off Simulation Center

1:54 Sarasota Trump supporters get excited about the last-minute pre-election visit

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake