Manatee supervisor of slections shares last-minute Election Day reminders

At a rally in Miami Donald Trump told supporters they were up in Florida, but he wants them to think like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama commented on how the strange has become accepted as the norm when it comes to Trump. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from entertainment magazine Variety – its first endorsement in its 111-year history.