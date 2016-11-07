Manatee supervisor of slections shares last-minute Election Day reminders

At a rally in Miami Donald Trump told supporters they were up in Florida, but he wants them to think like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama commented on how the strange has become accepted as the norm when it comes to Trump. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from entertainment magazine Variety – its first endorsement in its 111-year history.
Watch a short portion of Wednesday's Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate when former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke interrupts in order to respond to being called a liar during the debate. Protesters surrounded the hall at Dillard University, a historically black university, as the school decided to keep anyone from entering to watch the debate. “It’s a free country, everybody has a right to protest,” said Duke as he entered the hall.
Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better."
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked about the FBI's probe into newly discovered emails during a briefing. He said that the Obama administration would "neither defend nor criticize"FBI Director James Comey, but noted that President Obama thinks Comey is a man of "good character and integrity." The president also doesn't believe that Comey intentionally tried to influence or impact the election, according to the press secretary.
Actor Will Ferrell, along with Attorney General Roy Cooper, campaigned for Hillary Clinton and to encourage early voting before NC State's game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.