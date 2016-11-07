Donald Trump rallies supporters in Sarasota

Supporters of Donald Trump began lining up on Sunday evening for a late Monday morning rally at Robarts Arena.
It will be one of Trump’s final campaign events leading up to Tuesday, Election Day. highlighting the importance of Florida and its 29 electoral votes to the outcome of the race between Trump and Hillary Clinton.
The rally at Robards is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Doors to the arena will open at 8 a.m.
Tickets are available online. Robarts is located at 3000 Ringling Blvd., off Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Trump last campaigned in Sarasota in November 2015, during the Republican primary campaign.
Comments