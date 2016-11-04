Tim Kaine to rally in Sarasota on Saturday

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will be in Sarasota on Saturday to rally for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The rally will be held at the Sarasota organizing office for the Democratic National Committee, located at 1963 12th St. Unit A.
Doors will open at 2:45 p.m. and the rally is set for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Those interested in attending can RSVP on hillaryclinton.com.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in Tampa Saturday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
