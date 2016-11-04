By the numbers: early voting in its last two days

Only two days of early voting are left before the general election, but 42 percent of Mantee County’s 231,056 active voters have already cast their ballots.
A third of those ballots were cast during early voting, but most people took advantage of the vote-by-mail option, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website Friday morning.
Republicans make up 43.5 percent of the county’s political demographic and 46.9 percent of its eligible voters have already made their choices. Democrats in the county make up 30.9 percent of the population and 44.2 percent have cast their ballots.
Voters categorized as “other,” which includes no party affiliation or third party voters, make up 25.6 percent of Manatee County’s voter demographic, and 34.1 percent of them have already voted.
Across Florida, the Divisions of Elections website showed Republicans and Democrats neck-and-neck for voter turnout, with 39.74 percent of Republicans making up their minds and 39.70 of Democrats — separated by just 1,833 votes.
Early voting in Manatee County continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit the Supervisor of Elections website for a complete list of Election Day polling locations.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
EARLY VOTING SITES IN MANATEE COUNTY
Supervisor of Elections Office — 600 301 Blvd. W. No. 118, Bradenton
Palmetto Library — 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto
Rocky Bluff Library — 6750 U.S. Hwy 301, Ellenton
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall — 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
West Manatee Fire & Rescue Administration — 6417 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton
Voting sites are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
Comments