Bob Buckhorn fires up Tampa crowd before Joe Biden speaks

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better."
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked about the FBI's probe into newly discovered emails during a briefing. He said that the Obama administration would "neither defend nor criticize"FBI Director James Comey, but noted that President Obama thinks Comey is a man of "good character and integrity." The president also doesn't believe that Comey intentionally tried to influence or impact the election, according to the press secretary.
Actor Will Ferrell, along with Attorney General Roy Cooper, campaigned for Hillary Clinton and to encourage early voting before NC State's game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Hillary Clinton opened Friday evening's press conference with her thoughts on the FBI's decision to launch another investigation into her emails. The FBI discovered the new emails while investigating Weiner's sexting scandal. She said she is confident that whatever the findings, it will not change the FBI's initial conclusion made in July to not file charges against her. Following her opening comments, Clinton answered three questions from reporters then ended the five-minute press conference.
Donald Trump poked fun at Vice President Joe Biden Thursday in Ohio after hearing that the veep wanted to fight him. Meanwhile, while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in North Carolina, Michelle Obama stated that people claim an election conspiracy actually want something else.
Justice Clarence Thomas had strong words for the current state of American government during an appearance at the Heritage Foundation to celebrate his 25 years on the Supreme Court. “At some point, we are going to have to recognize that we are destroying our institutions,” he said, acknowledging that the Court might also partially be at fault.
Donald Trump participated in the ribbon cutting for Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on an already busy Wednesday of campaign events. Hillary Clinton claimed during her rally in Tampa, Florida, that he used undocumented workers to complete the hotel.