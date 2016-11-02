Bob Buckhorn fires up Tampa crowd before Joe Biden speaks

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn warmed up the crowd at MOSI Wednesday before Vice President Joe Biden took the stage. Video by Meghin Delaney
mdelaney@bradenton.com

Politics & Government

White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked about the FBI's probe into newly discovered emails during a briefing. He said that the Obama administration would "neither defend nor criticize"FBI Director James Comey, but noted that President Obama thinks Comey is a man of "good character and integrity." The president also doesn't believe that Comey intentionally tried to influence or impact the election, according to the press secretary.

Politics & Government

Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

Hillary Clinton opened Friday evening's press conference with her thoughts on the FBI's decision to launch another investigation into her emails. The FBI discovered the new emails while investigating Weiner's sexting scandal. She said she is confident that whatever the findings, it will not change the FBI's initial conclusion made in July to not file charges against her. Following her opening comments, Clinton answered three questions from reporters then ended the five-minute press conference.

