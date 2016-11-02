Joe Biden to campaign at MOSI Wednesday

With less than a week before Election Day, the final push is on and the presidential candidates and their surrogates are spending plenty of time in Florida.
Vice President Joe Biden will be in Tampa Wednesday morning to campaign for Hillary Clinton.
Biden is scheduled to appear at the Museum of Science & Industry in Tampa at 11:15 a.m. Doors to the event will open at 9:15 a.m.
The Vice President is set to speak on the importance of early voting and give more tough talk not only against Donald Trump, but also the Republicans supporting him. Biden will then travel to an event in South Florida.
At the same time, Biden likely will highlight Democratic presidential candidate's Hillary Clinton experience.
Clinton, herself, made multiple stops in Dade City Tuesday.
"Someone asked me why do you keep coming back to Florida," Clinton said. "Just look around, folks. I mean...It's a beautiful place. I've lots of friends, but it's also really important in this election.
"Florida can decide who our next president is which will affect the nation and the world."
Hillary's husband, former President Bill Clinton, also was in Florida Tuesday. President Barack Obama will campaign in Miami Thursday. GOP candidate Donald Trump, meanwhile, will hold rallies in Miami, Orlando and Pensacola Wednesday.
MOSI is reminding guest that the museum is open for normal business hours today but visitors will have to pass through security screening.
