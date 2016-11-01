Clinton claims 'there is no case’ for FBI investigation, Bobby Knight assures ‘no bullsh*t’ in Trump administration - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.
Cristina Rayas & Meta Viers McClatchy

Politics & Government

Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

Hillary Clinton opened Friday evening's press conference with her thoughts on the FBI's decision to launch another investigation into her emails. The FBI discovered the new emails while investigating Weiner's sexting scandal. She said she is confident that whatever the findings, it will not change the FBI's initial conclusion made in July to not file charges against her. Following her opening comments, Clinton answered three questions from reporters then ended the five-minute press conference.

Editor's Choice Videos