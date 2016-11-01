Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami

Actor Will Ferrell, along with Attorney General Roy Cooper, campaigned for Hillary Clinton and to encourage early voting before NC State's game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Donald Trump compared the renewed FBI probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server to Watergate during a rally in Iowa on Friday while Hillary Clinton fired back on Saturday, calling Trump a "downer" who is "disgracing democracy" during her rally in Florida.
Hillary Clinton opened Friday evening's press conference with her thoughts on the FBI's decision to launch another investigation into her emails. The FBI discovered the new emails while investigating Weiner's sexting scandal. She said she is confident that whatever the findings, it will not change the FBI's initial conclusion made in July to not file charges against her. Following her opening comments, Clinton answered three questions from reporters then ended the five-minute press conference.
Justice Clarence Thomas had strong words for the current state of American government during an appearance at the Heritage Foundation to celebrate his 25 years on the Supreme Court. “At some point, we are going to have to recognize that we are destroying our institutions,” he said, acknowledging that the Court might also partially be at fault.
Donald Trump participated in the ribbon cutting for Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on an already busy Wednesday of campaign events. Hillary Clinton claimed during her rally in Tampa, Florida, that he used undocumented workers to complete the hotel.
Protesters picketed outside the Trump International Hotel during its inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took a break from campaigning to promote its opening, just blocks from the White House.