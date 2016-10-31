Looking confident, Rubio votes early — for himself and, apparently, for Trump

After voting early Monday, Marco Rubio fielded questions about how he voted for president, for U.S. Senate, for Miami-Dade County mayor and for two Florida constitutional amendments.
Not once did he — or anyone else — utter the name of his Democratic challenger, Patrick Murphy. Which may explain why Rubio looked so relaxed about casting his ballot for his own reelection.
“We’ve had our own campaign,” the Florida Republican senator said. “I’m pretty confident that, irrespective of the presidential ballot, that’s going to help us win.”
Eight days before the election, Rubio leads Murphy by 5.6 percentage points in a Real Clear Politics polling average.
Still, Rubio encouraged supporters who came to cheer for him at the West Miami Community Center voting location to vote.
“It took me less than 10 minutes,” he said.
Murphy also voted early Monday, in Jupiter.
“At the end of the day, I trust Secretary [Hillary] Clinton with our nuclear codes,” Murphy said, according to the Palm Beach Post. “That’s more than Marco Rubio can say about Donald Trump.”
Flanked by Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera and Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, Rubio plugged his congressional and state legislative representatives: U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, state Sen. Miguel Diaz de la Portilla and Republican state House candidate John Couriel.
Rubio wouldn’t say how he voted on Amendment 1, which deals with solar power, or for Miami-Dade mayor between incumbent Carlos Gimenez and rival Raquel Regalado. On Amendment 2 to legalize medical marijuana, Rubio was succinct: “I’m against.”
And what about for president?
“Nothing’s changed on that,” said Rubio, who backs Trump but didn’t mention his name Monday. “Really, we can’t have a president that’s under FBI investigation.”
Comments