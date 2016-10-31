Hillary Clinton joins Jennifer Lopez on stage at concert

Donald Trump poked fun at Vice President Joe Biden Thursday in Ohio after hearing that the veep wanted to fight him. Meanwhile, while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in North Carolina, Michelle Obama stated that people claim an election conspiracy actually want something else.
Justice Clarence Thomas had strong words for the current state of American government during an appearance at the Heritage Foundation to celebrate his 25 years on the Supreme Court. “At some point, we are going to have to recognize that we are destroying our institutions,” he said, acknowledging that the Court might also partially be at fault.
Protesters picketed outside the Trump International Hotel during its inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took a break from campaigning to promote its opening, just blocks from the White House.
Hillary Clinton was interrupted by supporters with a special musical message at a rally in Coconut Creek, Fla. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Donald Trump paused his own speech in Sanford, Fla. when something caught his eye.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigned with Hillary Clinton in Manchester, N.H. on Monday, embracing Donald Trump's “nasty woman” comment from the last debate. "We are gonna march our nasty feet, to cast our nasty votes, to get you out of our lives forever,” rallied Warren. Trump campaigned in Florida, saying Clinton would not be anything without the “crooked" media supporting her.